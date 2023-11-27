To bring a bit of cartoon creepiness to your Monday, please enjoy this Shrek test footage below produced five years before the 2001 release of the first film in the DreamWorks series. Original production designer Barry Jackson and Zoom Art Studio released the clip and then Waste enhanced the audio and added subtitles. Here is an interview with Jackson about it. As we know, the character's name comes from the German word "schreck," meaning "scare" or "terrify." Makes more sense upon seeing the original vision for this particular ogre.

At the time of this test, Chris Farley was to be Schreck but he died in 1997 before filming was complete and Michael Myers took over the role. I'd love to see a full feature in this style though.

(via Gizmodo)