A long-lost Roger Corman movie starring Mark Hamill is finally getting released

According to Variety, Corman's action-comedy film Virtually Heroes premiered at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival … then failed to find any broader distribution, despite featuring Mark Hamill in a lead role. A decade later, the film has finally been picked up by Screen Media for a limited theatrical and digital release in December, following a streaming release in February 2023.

Here's what the film's about, according to CBR:

With a script by Matt Yamashita and G.J. Echternkamp that seemingly predicts later hits like Free Guy, Wreck-It Ralph, and Ready Player One, Virtually Heroes follows the story of in-game characters who suddenly become aware that they're trapped in a Call of Duty-style console game. Hamill plays the part of a "Yoda-like monk" who provides crucial wisdom and guidance that allows the meta-hostage virtual soldiers to "win the game and get the girl." Screen Media described Virtually Heroes' tone and style as "a perfect blend of action and campy, tongue-in-cheek comedy" that will "be sure to delight viewers – whether this is their first foray into the world of Roger Corman or fiftieth."

Hamill as a "Yoda-like monk" in a campy meta-romp? I'm in.