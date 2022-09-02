The sex lives of people in Medieval Europe

What was sex like for those living in Europe during the Middle Ages? In this History Hit video, Dr Eleanor Janega and Dr Kate Lister (from @whoresofyore) look at sex practices 500-800 years ago, from commoners to courtiers.

There is some really interesting stuff here, like how people were especially getting busy on pilgrimage, where you were under plenary indulgence, meaning any sins that you committed would be forgiven. Or that there was likely a lot of public sex going on because many bedrooms were anything but private, so you had a better chance at seclusion in some dark alley corner or in the woods.