Watching this cat anthropomorphize a doll, makes me feel a Dave Skylark "We have different faces. But inside, we are same-same. Same-same, but different. But still same." affinity.
El Gato: "Dolls get thirsty, right?!?"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- awww
- different but still same
- lead a horse to water
Improv Everywhere 'lights up' random New Yorker's sentimental holiday messages on a 30-foot screen
"Light Up Someone's Holiday" is Improv Everywhere's latest mission and it's a heartwarming one. …We created a custom-built set that allowed random New Yorkers to instantly deliver a card and light up someone's holiday. Participants were surprised as Christmas lights lit up the plaza and their message was displayed on a 30-foot wide screen above.… READ THE REST
Splish splash it's a hedgehog takin' a bath ♪♫♬
"Chappi found out a way to enjoy bath time. ???" "Splish splash I was taking a bath" By request of @yayboobs [instagram] Chappi found out a way to enjoy bath time. ??? #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgie #hedgiemom #bathtime #cute A post shared by Chappaquiddick ? (@chappi_momma) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT READ THE REST
Watch this adorable orangutan's response to a simple yet effective magic trick
Oh, my heart! An amazing human/primate interaction, caught on video. READ THE REST
Elevate your dinner parties with this personalized whiskey decanter set
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When you have friends over, you want them to feel comfortable, whether it's for a casual game night or an upscale dinner party. And considering that just about anyone these days will say yes to… READ THE REST
Save on the iScanner App this Labor Day and get even more off if you bundle it!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're old enough to remember using fax machines or are used to dealing with trips to the print shop every time to need to make a copy of something, tasks like scanning… READ THE REST
Tykr Stock Screener is here to give your stocks the revitalization they need
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's hard out there for an investor these days, especially one who hasn't made it their life's work to be up to snuff with stocks. As we know from the great GameStop… READ THE REST