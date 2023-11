Here is an adorable puppy who becomes increasingly alarmed by his own hiccups. It reminds me of when a cat or dog starts chasing their own tail. The cuteness in this video is too much to handle.

I love how the pup begins growling at his own hiccups. He wasn't in the mood for any of their shenanigans! I'm sure those mean old hiccups were scared off by this pup's ferocious growl.

He definitely showed them who's boss.