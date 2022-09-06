Police called to church where man was waving gun… but it wasn't that

On Friday, Fort Worth, Texas police descended on Our Lady of Guadalupe Church after 911 callers reported a man waving a gun around inside. According to the 911 records, the man entered the church with the gun and many churchgoers dropped to the ground to protect themselves. Turned out though that the man wasn't actually wielding a gun but rather a cross.

From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

[Police] said the man was being transported to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

"During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the individual did not have a weapon and was holding a cross in his hand," a police spokesman said in the update.