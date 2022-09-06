Video: Drop tower ride violently falls, fortunately riders will be ok

At a carnival in Mohali, India over the weekend, a drop tower ride malfunctioned and the platform suddenly fell 50 meters to the ground. Nearly a dozen riders were injured and taken to the hospital, but fortunately all of them "are out of danger," according to the Hindustan Times:

Jaspreet Kaur, an eyewitness, said, "We picked up the injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no ambulance, and even the bouncers of the fete were trying to threaten us. Later, the employees of the organisers also fled the scene."[…]

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said, "We will hold an inquiry and strict action will be taken against the guilty."