Another enchanting track from Brian Eno's forthcoming album, ForeverAndEverNoMore

Brian Eno's YouTune channel just uploaded another track from his forthcoming album, ForeverAndEverNoMore. This piece, called "We Let It In," is as lovely and captivating as "There Were Bells," which I wrote about a couple of weeks ago.

As my friend, writer Steve Silberman so perfectly put in on Facebook: "Wow, Brian Eno's new song 'We Let It In' is really something. I've never heard anything quite like it. It sounds both ancient and totally modern, both joyous and mournful, which is right for now."

[H/t Steve Silberman]