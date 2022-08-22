Eno performing gorgeous, haunting "There Were Bells" from forthcoming album ForeverAndEverNoMore

In this performance from last August, at the Acropolis in Athens, Brian Eno (along with brother Roger, Cecily Eno, Leo Abrahams, and Peter Chilvers) performs "There Were Bells," a track from his forthcoming album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE.

The new record, due in October, explores, among other things, the theme of climate emergency. This quote from Brian may explain something of the haunting and seductive mood of this track, and what may be in store for the rest of the record.