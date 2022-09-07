Corn Kid named South Dakota's cornbassador

I've said it before and I'll say it again, "Corn Kid", whose name is Tariq, is the gift that keeps on giving! Last week an action figure featuring his likeness was revealed. And this week, he's been named South Dakota's new "corn-bassador"! ABC15 explains:

Tariq was honored by South Dakota officials and the state's Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation naming him officially as their ambassador of corn. South Dakota has a Corn Palace honoring the famous crop and calling the "palace," located in the town of Mitchell, the only one in the world.

Congrats, Tariq! I can't wait to see what's next in your amazing corntastic adventure!