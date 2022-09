Some people have more than two nipples. These types of nipples are known as supernumerary nipples, and this video explains why they exist. Oftentimes the supernumerary nipple just looks like a mole, but they can also look like fully formed nipples, and even lactate during pregnancy. They are found along the mammary lines, which is the area that runs from the armpit to the inner thigh. If you're like me and never got the memo about supernumerary nipples, you're welcome!