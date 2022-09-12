To sum it up, he has a good day when he wakes up with the sunrise, goes to bed once it gets too dark to read, and doesn't have any social obligations. He doesn't own an alarm clock, either. I like Burt's philosophy!
Burt from Burt's Bees on what a good day is
