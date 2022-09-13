Behold! First posted (and presumably crafted) by @GuillaumeTC. When I saw it, I could not help but hear the dialogue from a certain scene from Deadwood.
What if Michael Bolton and John Bolton were merged into a single being?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- john bolton
- michael bolton
- mistakes
- shoop
Kangaroo kills 77-year old Australian man keeping it as pet
Yikes. This past weekend a kangaroo killed a 77-year old man in Western Australia, and also prevented paramedics from administering life-saving help. This marks the first deadly kangaroo attack in Australia in 100 years. People explains: When the ambulance arrived at the home, the kangaroo wouldn't let first responders reach him, according to the outlet.… READ THE REST
The world's most painful plant
Dendrocnide moroides is considered to be the world's most painful plant. Don't be fooled by the pretty, pink berry-sized fruit it produces. Touching the plant causes a severely painful and long-lasting sting that could leave you suffering for weeks or months, in the worst cases. Victims of this plant even suffer from insomnia due to… READ THE REST
60s Bond star George Lazenby fired from Bond music tour after telling story of "sexual conquest" that sounds a lot like rape
Australian actor George Lazenby starred in one James Bond movie fifty years ago. Today, he was fired from a Music of James Bond tour after regaling his audience with remarks media describe as "offensive to the LGBTQ+ community"—and a story about that time he dragged a girl into a car. It was absolutely unbelievable …… READ THE REST
Step up your snapshots with this awesome bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Some people do it professionally, and some people do it recreationally, but thanks to smartphones, almost everybody can take a shot at being a photographer these days. Gone are the days of needing… READ THE REST
The only work productivity hack you need is this laptop accessory bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. More people are working from laptops than ever these days. Whether you're self-employed, starting online education, or utilizing a work-from-home setup, you need to be able to work from anywhere. Laptops… READ THE REST
These pretty puzzles will give your brain a workout
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Between the stresses of work, classes, and home life, when was the last time you were able to relax and enjoy a little bit of free time? In a world of side… READ THE REST