What's behind RRR's importance?

Every once in a while, there's a new must-see movie that cinephiles the world over rally behind. Even though every film market- from Hollywood to Nollywood to Bollywood- has specific cultural tastes and expectations, some movies are crafted with such a keen level of expertise that they transcend any barriers.

Despite being one of the largest film markets on the planet, Bollywood has rarely found a foothold in the American market- and it's not for lack of trying. In the 20th century, filmmakers like Sergio Leone, Dario Argento, and Akira Kurosawa were heralded as geniuses for crafting beloved foreign films that became classics in America. However, until S. S. Rajamouli and RRR came along, few Bollywood films and directors earned an equivalent level of acclaim.

If you're not familiar with RRR, first of all, it's on Netflix, so please remedy that, and secondly, it might be one of the most stylish Bollywood movies ever made. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Accented Cinema explains why the film is not only so masterfully made but culturally significant to India.