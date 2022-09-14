R. Kelly guilty on six counts of child sexual abuse in second trial this year

Following his 30-year sentence for sex trafficking earlier this year, disgraced R&B star R. Kelly was today found guilty of child sexual abuse in his second federal trial.

The artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty on Wednesday of three counts of enticing minors for sex and three counts of producing child sexual imagery. The jury did not find him guilty of obstructing justice relating to his 2008 trial, which ended in acquittal. Two of his former associates, who were also accused of fixing the 2008 trial, were on trial with him, but were acquitted of all charges. The 2008 trial centred on a 30-minute video of Kelly abusing a 14-year-old girl. The victim – known by the pseudonym "Jane" – declined to testify in court 14 years ago and jurors ultimately acquitted him on all counts. But Jane, now 37 years old, testified last month that she is the person in that footage. She said Kelly had sexually abused her hundreds of times before she turned 18.