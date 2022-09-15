Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proud that he sent two planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis proudly claimed credit for putting more than four dozen migrants on airplanes and sending them to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. There is no indication that the people on board wanted to go to Martha's Vineyard or that they were even told where they were headed. The flights arrived yesterday afternoon and the passengers were taken by van to the Martha's Vineyard Community Services building.

A statement from DeSantis's office reads: "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."

From CNN: