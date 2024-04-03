Project 2025's goal: Trump as President for life

Project 2025 is a fascist takeover scheme devised by the Heritage Foundation. Its 920-page manifesto reads like a a blueprint for achieving a Handmaid's Tale style theocracy, where presidential powers are limitless, environmental regulations are slashed, and civil liberties, particularly for the LGBTQ community and immigrants, are wiped out.

In her latest issue of Public Notice, Lisa Needham says Project 2025 checks all the Christian Nationalist boxes: "Banning the abortion pill nationwide? Check. Rolling back protections for LGBTQ people? Check. Deporting literally millions of undocumented immigrants? Check."

But the real horror show is the goal to keep Donald Trump in office indefinitely by abolishing the 22nd Amendment to pave the way for a president-for-life scenario.

From Public Notice: