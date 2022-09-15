Retro cabinet made out of recycled skateboards

Ben Paik of Woby Design in Los Angeles upcycles thrashed skateboards by turning them into furniture. His latest piece is a cool and colorful pill-shaped tambour cabinet that gives off a fifties vibe. If you want to make one for yourself, he's offering the digital files for $15. He can also make one for you for $2000.

My goal is really simple, make things out of skateboards until I build a house made out of recycled skateboards. I want to test the limits of what you can make out of these broken skateboards that are destined to end up in a landfill.

(The Awesomer)

screengrab: Woby Design / YouTube