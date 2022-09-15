School messaging app used to send Goatse image to thousands of parents

The gaping butthole that keeps on giving, internet shock image "Goatse" has been shared with parents all over the United States via the school messaging app Seesaw. Seesaw claims to create "a powerful learning loop between students, teachers, and families."

Gizmodo:

Typically, the app is used by teachers and administrators to share lesson plans, school updates, and other important info. But on Tuesday, parents nationwide began receiving messages featuring something fairly unusual: an image of a man bending over and spreading his butt cheeks and asshole wide open. NBC originally reported the incident, and Motherboard later revealed the nature of the image that was shared widely via the app. It is believed that the image may have been shared with parents in states as far flung as Colorado, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, South Dakota, and New York.

Seesaw has put out a significant amount out information about the incident. On Wednesday, it issued a short statement confirming that it had been hacked. "It was brought to our attention that a link to an inappropriate image was being shared via the Seesaw Messages feature. It appears that specific accounts were compromised by an outside actor," the company tweeted Wednesday. Seesaw said that the company itself was not hacked but that individual user accounts (presumably belonging to teachers or administrators, given how many recipients there were) were compromised via a coordinated credential stuffing attack. Seesaw said that "widely available compromised emails/passwords that were reused across services" were employed by the hackers to log in to specific accounts and send the explicit pic.