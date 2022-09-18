If you're feeling bottled up, this website will let you scream your grievances into the void. Simply type out what you need to get off your chest and click the "scream" button. Repeat as many times as necessary. You'll hear someone let out a blood-curdling scream as your text disappears into the void. Do you feel any better?
Scream your grievances into the void, online
