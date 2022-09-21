Meet "Heckraiser", the world's cutest Clive Barker fan

I cannot get this cute little doggo's oddly creepy and oddly mezzzmeriiiiiziiiiiing image out of my mind. I remember seeing Clive Barker's Hellraiser in 1987. Pinhead is seared, no, nailed into my mind.

Steely images and sharp pangs of terror. The subreddit r/rarepuppers has this short clip from u/Fernando_357, with a leather-clad pooch, pink tongue making a slight appearance on the left side of its mouth, with a hoodie outfitted with "Nails". Would the Cenobites think this cute?

Curiously enough, Hellraiser has been remade and due for release, October 4, 2022. The trailer was just released. In case you forgot the plot, or have not seen this cult classic, from Gizmodo, "Here's the official synopsis, which frames the film as 'a reimagining of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic' from director Bruckner (The Night House): 'a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.'"