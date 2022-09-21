New York attorney general filed a huge civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and family

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a massive civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Eric, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and the Trump organization. The suit follows a three-year investigation into the finances of the Trump empire. According to the legal filings, Trump and his cronies made "scores of fraudulent, false, and misleading representations" including lying at least 200 times about the value of his holdings. From CNN:

In the more than 200-page lawsuit, Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, alleges the fraud touched all aspects of the Trump business, including its properties and golf courses. According to the lawsuit, the Trump Organization deceived lenders, insurers and tax authorities by inflating the value of his properties using misleading appraisals[…]

James is seeking $250 million in allegedly ill-gotten funds and to permanently bar Trump and the children named in the lawsuit from serving as the director of a business registered in New York state. She is also seeking to cancel the Trump Organization's corporate certificate, which, if granted by a judge, could effectively force the company to cease operations in New York state.