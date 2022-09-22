Photographer spent the day inside Kurt Cobain's abandoned house

Photographer Steve Birnbaum visits the locations where iconic images of musicians were taken and then photographs those familiar photos in that context. He recently visited the abandoned Hollywood Heights house that Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, and their daughter Frances Bean called home in 1992. See Birnbaum's lovely and melancholy images in the video below.

"Often people ask how it feels to stand in the same location as some of these people once did," Binbaum writes. "That feeling was overwhelming when I took these. I was alone, in this run down house with these photos, and all the memories permeating out of the cracks in the walls, through the splintered floors, dancing along the sun soaked windows streaked with dust. It was palpable."