Series based on David Cronenberg's horror classic "Scanners" coming to HB0

Scanners (1981) wouldn't be my personal first choice for a TV series based on the work of Canadian body horror auteur David Cronenberg, but it certainly makes sense when you think about it. A war between government-controlled and rogue psychics with the power to think people to pieces. Yeah, that works.

William Bridges, who won an Emmy for co-writing the "USS Callister" episode of Black Mirror, is acting as writer and showrunner for the series, which is in development, with Yann Demange, who helmed the pilot for HBO's Lovecraft Country, directing. Both will exec produce.

The series is being described as a visceral thriller set in the mind-bending world of Cronenberg's film. It will focus on two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.

Cronenberg, who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.

Read the rest on Hollywood Reporter.

Now do Videodrome, The Dead Zone, and eXistenZ. Or? What Cronenberg film would you like to see as a TV series?

Thumbnail image: Inset of Scanners promotional poster