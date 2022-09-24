Playing for Change, featuring Daniel Lanois, covers U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"

I have to admit that I'm a soft-hearted sucker for the Playing for Change videos of musicians around the world covering a classic song together. This cover of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" was released in support of The Interntional Day of the Disappeared, an effort to raise awareness of disappeared peoples (victims of armed conflicts, trafficking, violence, natural disasters, migration) around the world and the loved ones who continue to search for them.
Thumbnail: Screen grab, Playing for Change.