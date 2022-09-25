Artist LadyBEAST can walk across thin-necked glass bottles like a pro in high heels

Artist LadyBEAST can walk glass bottles like a pro. Did I mention that she's able to do this while wearing high heels? In this video by Ripley's Believe it or Not, LadyBEAST talks about her escape artistry skills and demonstrates some of her amazing abilities for us. Her bravery and talent is next level!

From Youtube:

"Balanced atop thin necked champagne bottles, LadyBEAST walks and dances across their narrow uncorked openings. Leaving her audiences breathless with her seemingly effortless tiptoe, the feats of illusion and magic don't stop there. "