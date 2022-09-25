The art shrines buried deep inside of the South Pole Ice Tunnels

The South Pole Ice Tunnels are a network of passages underneath the Amundsen-Scott Station, a remote research base in Antarctica. The tunnels contain pipes to bring fresh water to the research base, but they also contain something unexpected.

Since the tunnels were made in 2002, various staff and visitors have ventured down into the -60°F/-51°C passageways and built shrines into the side of the ice-wall. The shrines are filled with sentimental objects, work projects, and novelty items. My favorite is the shrine containing a pig head, which can be seen in the collection of images.