They finally found some writers for the Fantastic Four movie

Marvel has to strike gold with the Fantastic Four, and they know it. Aside from being the cornerstone of the 616, the FF also comes equipped with some of the best antagonists to bedevil every superhero in Marvel's roster. Without the FF, we'll only see muted versions of Doctor Doom, Galactus, and Annihilus on the big screen. Moreover, characters like the Silver Surfer, who only reawakens his dormant compassion after encountering Ben Grimm's wife Alicia Masters, won't possess the same depth without Marvel's first family. One would think that with that much pressure on the IP's shoulders, Marvel would pull out the big guns for the FF's debut.
Initial reports surrounding the upcoming Fantastic Four movie hinted at Steven Spielberg helming the franchise, but now all signs point to WandaVision's Matt Shakman directing the film. Now, it seems like Marvel has found two scribes that will pen the screenplay for the Fantastic Four's inaugural outing in the MCU.
Following the confirmation earlier this month at Disney's D23 Expo that WandaVision director Matt Shakman would be helming the new Fantastic Four, more details about the project are starting to emerge. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have signed on to write the 2024 release.
The duo previously penned the indie comedies The Last Of The Great Romantics and Bert And Arnie's Guide To Friendship. The former included an appearance from a pre-Eternals Kumail Nanjiani, so get ready to start speculating about how Kingo could cross over! Kaplan and Springer also have Disaster Wedding and K-Pop: Lost In America in the works right now.