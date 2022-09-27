PayPal "Return Shipping on Us" program to end November 27, 2022

Like all great things that swing in the consumer's favor never last like they should, like Netflix's OG free streaming service accessed via special disc's for PS3, XBox 360 and Wii, or Google Reader back when RSS was all the rage, or any number of anecdotal instances.

Image: Andrew Yi

Sadly today marks the beginning of the end for PayPal's "Return Shipping on Us" program that saved customers an incredible amount of money and made online transactions more convenient, and environmentally damaging at the same time. For fans of FCP Euro's Lifetime Replacement Guarantee, this means that the virtually free oil change days are numbered, and perhaps now is a good time to change that oil while PayPal is still willing to foot the return shipping cost.