The real-life Byers family home from Stranger Things is for sale

Located in Fayettesville, Georgia — about a half-hour from Atlanta, and some five hundred miles or so from the fictional town of Hawkins — this 1,846 square foot home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It's unclear whether the infamous Christmas lights are included in the purchase, or if the original thin walls of reality leading to the Upside Down are still intact. But it does have electric heating and a fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry and a 6+ acre lot, so that's nice.

From the listing:

Ever watched Stranger Things on Netflix?… Are you fan?… THIS is the original Byers house! That's right the home of Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers, just on the outskirts of the fictional town "Hawkins". This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series. Resting on 6 acres, and located in sought after Fayetteville, GA this home makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on. I mean, How cool would it be to own the infamous Stranger Things house? Don't get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a full rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment (ROI) could be HUGE! Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and "Private Property" signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention. With that being said, please RESPECT the property and its owners and please SCHEDULE A SHOWING with your agent, if you do not have an agent please call the listing agent to setup a showing. This home is being sold "AS-IS" with no seller disclosure, SERIOUS buyers only. Home was featured in Season 1 episode 1 at 6:16, 7:16, 11:08, 31:54, and 32:21. As well as Season 1 Episode 4 at 4:57 and 8:53. Also some in season 2 and 3. p.s. Do not feed the Demogorgon!!

The asking price is $300,000 — which both feels too high given the Byers' family's economic status in 1985, but also probably a worthwhile investment for someone today.

149 Coastline Rd, Fayetteville, GA 30214 [Zillow]