You can join Judd Apatow and the Good Deeds Corps in raising funds for Texas voter registration

Non-partisan voter registration group the Good Deeds Corps has been hosting a series of backyard movie screenings with the stars in the films. This Sunday, October 2nd, in Los Angeles, CA., Judd Apatow will headline Stars in the Backyard, where he will screen and discuss scenes from his favorite films. Previous events have featured Sandra Oh and Jack Black and have raised over $60k to help register Texas voters.

Make a donation, or attend.

The Release:

Comic Film Legend Judd Apatow to Appear at Stars in

the Backyard for South Texas Voter Registration Drive

On October 2 nd Apatow Will Screen His Favorite Scenes From His

Films at Outdoor Series That Has Previously Raised $60,000 in Funds

Los Angeles, CA, September 26, 2022 – Stars in the Backyard, an ongoing series of intimate, outdoor

screenings, welcomes Judd Apatow for an uncensored conversation where he'll screen favorite scenes

from his many buzzworthy comic films, television shows and documentaries.

The series is sponsored by the non-partisan Good Deed Corps. the lead organization for the "Texas Turn

Out" coalition to spur voter registration efforts in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

Apatow will appear with comedian, actor, author, writer, and comedy historian Wayne Federman The

screenings will include pre-show live music by comic Dave "Gruber" Allen and Benjamin Jaffe from

Americana duo HoneyHoney

Whether writing, directing, or producing (or all three), Apatow has guided such iconic comedies as The-

40-Year-Old Virgin, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Trainwreck, Knocked Up and more. He's the third celebrity

to appear in the series. Previously, Jack Black hosted a screening of School of Rock and Sandra Oh did

likewise with Sideways. Together, those two evenings raised more than $60,000 for the ongoing voter

registration effort.

The star-studded screenings take place in the verdant Los Feliz backyard of actor and comic Jim Turner,

a secret location made available only to ticket holders. Free tacos and popcorn will be served, and an

open bar will be on tap.

"We promise stiff drinks, funny conversation and a casual atmosphere and it's all for a good cause," said

Turner a member of Good Deeds Corps.

"Our simple mission in Texas is to help turn out record numbers of voters," said Don Foster, Director, The

Good Deed Corps. "Because the higher the voter turnout, the better the chance the electorate reflects the

actual demographic diversity of the state. Then, and only then, will true representative democracy be

possible."

Tickets are $250 with limited seating. Doors open at 6 pm. with the screening set for a 7:30 p.m. start

time.

Donations are tax deductible. To make a donation and attend please

visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/juddapatow

More information about Texas Turnout available here: https://texasturnout.org

About The Good Deeds Corps (The lead organization of the Texas Turnout coalition.):

The Good Deeds Corps is a 501c3 nonpartisan organization formed to promote voter registration with the

goal of ensuring an inclusive and diverse electorate. It advances a strong, engaged civil society that

embodies a diversity of voice and perspective through acts of compassion and generosity.

After a very successful, unconventional relational organizing campaign (Georgia Rising) to get out the

vote in several Georgia counties in 2020-21, The Good Deed Corps set its sights on increasing voter

registration and voter turnout in Texas's Rio Grande Valley where voter turnout rarely exceeds 50%.

The Texas Turnout campaign is designed to engage would-be voters with a comprehensive, multifaceted,

localized approach based on one fundamental concept; relaxed (even fun!) community-based organizing.

The Texas Turnout coalition of nonpartisan, nonprofit civic engagement organizations includes: The Good

Deed Corps, Rideshare2Vote Aware, League of Women Voters RGV, VoteRiders, Futuro RGV, AACT

Now, Texas Rising, NextGen Texas and Black Voters Matter.

Each group brings a piece of the puzzle necessary to find eligible voters, register them, provide them with

the material necessary to be informed voters, help them get voter IDs, provide rides to the polls, recruit

volunteer deputy registrars, stay engaged and culturally fluent and ultimately export the model to other

parts of the state.

Texas Turnout has already helped register thousands of young Hispanic voters in three counties in the

Texas Rio Grande Valley and made sure they're informed and able to get to the polls.

All contributions are tax deductible. For more information, visit TheGoodDeedCorps.org.