"Ai-Da" is an AI robot artist with an uncanny human-like face. Ai-Da has shown a series of self portraits at London's Design Museum. Watch her drawn by holding a pen in her robot hand and listen to her speak about her art in this video. She explains to us in a monotone voice that her art is contemporary, and engages with society's current issues. No two pieces are the same, as she has the ability to sketch unique portraits of what lies in front of her that the algorithm can't reproduce.