Adorable device from Teenage Engineering lets you cut your own vinyl record

Teenage Engineering, maker of the OP-1 portable synthesizer and the Pocket Operator synthesizers collaborated with Pentagram's Yuri Suzuki and Japanese company Gakken to seemingly rebrand Gakken's record cutter for making 5" vinyl records with audio up to 4 minutes long. It's called the PO-80 record factory and it's $149, which is significantly more than the original that came out a couple of years ago.
From the site:
PO-80 record factory is a compact and portable record cutter that allows you to create your own 5" vinyl records and playback in lo-fi sound. designed to build yourself, the kit includes everything you need, just add your tracks. small parts included, not recommended or intended for children 0-12 years of age.
A 10-pack of blank records costs $20.