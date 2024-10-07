Run audio to speakers through your home's power lines

I like this gadget mostly because it will land with audiophiles like a bat to the head: running audio over your household power lines. No speaker cables necessary!

Audio Cu uses your home's existing power lines to transmit up to 10 channels of lossless, hi-res audio at up to 24-bit/192 kHz from a single transmitter to multiple receivers. Fasetto recently received Dolby Atmos certification for Audio Cu from Dolby Labs and the company claims it is the first audio-over-power-line manufacturer to do so. Incidentally, "Cu" is the periodic table symbol for the element copper, which is often used in both speaker and power cables because of its excellent conductivity.

I remember doing this with data back in the day and getting a connection maybe in the megabit range. The technology is basically the same and I suppose the relatively light bandwidth demands of audio make it a good fit. Intercoms use the power lines too, though obviously not to the "Atmos certification" level. Embedded below is a marketing vid.