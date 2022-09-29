Artist makes lampshades with giant pencil sharpener shavings

Tokyo-based Designer Nanako Kume first had to craft a special oversized pencil sharpener to make her pendant light lampshades with its shavings. It's a massive undertaking as you'll see in her process video, Sharpener.
From a young age, I was fascinated by the shape and fragility of the shavings that are created when I sharpen a pencil. I thought that by increasing the size and thickness of what must be discarded as waste, it would be possible to create new products while maintaining the beauty of the shape.
(Nag on the Lake, DasKraftfuttermischwerk)
screengrab: Nanako Kume / YouTube