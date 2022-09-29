Even the poster for the Weird Al movie is a parody

When rumors about a Daniel Radcliffe-led Weird Al Yankovic movie began to circulate, fans immediately began questioning the film's tone. Obviously, fans never expected a Weird Al film to be 100% serious, but Radcliffe didn't seem like the first choice one would go for when creating a biopic about a parody musician. Although Radcliffe has appeared in a few comedy films, the genre isn't normally where the actor resides. However, the film's tone became abundantly clear once the first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story hit the net last month. The movie wasn't just going to be a funny flick but a parody of music biopics from the ground up.

With more than enough music biopics to choose from, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will have no shortage of inspiration to lampoon. And it seems like the parody won't be confined to the film's runtime, as the movie's posters will parody the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.