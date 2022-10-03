Trump voters are 50% more likely than Biden voters to have donated sperm, and other important facts

This month's Harper's Index informs us that those who voted for Trump in the last election are 50% more likely to have donated sperm than those who voted for Biden. That's according to YouGov data. Some other important facts:

* Percentage of Americans who say they aren't afraid of anything: 16

* Portion of U.S. millennials who have pretended that they don't know how to cook to avoid having to help: 3/5

* Percentage increase since 2019 in the number of independent bookstores in the United States: 34

* Percentage of U.S. adults who think video gaming should be taught in schools: 54

* Percentage of cannabis consumers who use it daily: 46