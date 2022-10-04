I find this video of a woman stuck in a washing machine almost impossible to watch—it gives me so much anxiety, because I tend to be a bit claustrophobic at times, and I can only imagine the panic I'd be feeling if I were in a similar situation. The woman in the video is all smiles, though, somehow, and—spoiler alert—eventually, she manages to exit the machine. The first responder looks like he's done this before, and is all business, rightfully getting annoyed with the woman and her friend when they don't seem to be taking the entire situation seriously.

But even though this incident ended well, PLEASE don't try this at home. When I saw this video posted on Reddit, a firefighter chimed in with a horrifying story about someone who died because they got stuck in a washing machine: