Mike Mignola documentary "Drawing Monsters" now streaming

Kickstarter backers can now stream the docu Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters.

Fans (like me) will enjoy this full profile with in-depth interviews of comic book artists and movie collaborators, early home movies, and personal remembrances. Very cool to meet Mignola's creative family. Plenty on the 25+ years of Hellboy, including the new upcoming movie.

Also great to see artists and writers being interviewed in their studios and natural habitats, crammed full of toys, swag, artifacts. Look closely: Eagle-eyed backers can find their names in the credits!