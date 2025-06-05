Architecton: documentary about our lives amid stone and concrete

I watched this trailer for a new A24 production assuming it was the cutting edge of folk horror and having gotten to the end am not completely sure it isn't.

An extraordinary journey through the material that makes up our habitat: concrete, and its ancestor, stone. Filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky (Gunda, Aquarela) raises a fundamental question: how do we inhabit the world of tomorrow?

Reviews are good. A quote from one of the film's interviewees has me hooked on seeing it ASAP: "When we design something, we design the behavior of people."

The international co-production between Germany, France and United States, was selected in the Competition at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Bear and had first screening on 19 February 2024 at Berlinale Palast. The film was also nominated for the Berlinale Documentary Film Award.

Architecton

