8bitsf—the San Francisco Bay Area's esteemed chiptune, lo-fi, and videogame music collective—have curated a stellar lineup of underground electronic music artists for a showcase tomorrow (Friday, October 7). The concert, called BIT.WAV Disc 2, takes place at at the Syzygy SF DIY art space from 6pm-10pm.

Performers include Janus Rose, Kudeki, Nobel Yoo, sublunis, LuxBuster, and more.

As a taste, enjoy the following: