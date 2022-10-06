This NBA prospect's jersey is in demand because of his memorable last name

A French NBA prospect is suddenly faced with huge demand for him to release a replica jersey with his name on it. Yes, that is the real name of Stevee Ho You Fat, a forward for the Metropolitans 92. From the NY Post:

"Ho You Fat with the three," one of the broadcasters said in the fourth quarter. "Yes, I just said that. That's that man's name. Don't tweet at me."

Ho You Fat, a 6-foot-8 Cayenne, French Guiana native, scored six points on 3-for-4 shooting from the field in 17 minutes of play for the Metropolitans 92.