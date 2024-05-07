Wisconsin man named Deez-Nuts pleads not guilty to whatever he was charged with

Deez-Nuts Kroll, 42, pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges in Wisconsin and was released on an $11,000 bond. Kroll, whose first name is listed in court records as "Deez-Nuts," was accused of disorderly conduct or something.

The Wisconsin Circuit Court Access docket shows that he was in court May 2, after an arrest warrant was issued over some kind of a disturbance he was allegedly involved in.

Asked if it had a statement concerning Mr. Kroll's case, Updog did not immediately respond Tuesday morning.