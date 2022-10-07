REM, Wet Leg, David Byrne, PUP, Pearl Jam, and many more on "Liberate Abortion" benefit compilation only available today!

Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All is an incredible benefit compilation of more than four dozen songs by the likes of REM, Wet Leg, David Byrne, Pup, Pearl Jam, Soccer Mommy, Ty Segall, My Morning Jacket, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, and other exceptional artists. Available today, for 24 hours only, at the significant price of $19.73 (in honor of Roe v Wade), all of the proceeds benefit organizations working to provide abortion care access : Brigid Alliance , NOISE FOR NOW, and Abortion Care Network.

The cover art, by Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, is also available as a t-shirt.

