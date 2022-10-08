An up-close look at how laser beams engrave things

Have you ever wondered how laser beams engrave things? Learn all about the ins and outs of fiber lasers from Alexander Sellite of "Laser Everything". This video shows us a slow-motion view of a fiber laser engraving designs into metal. The slow-mo allows us to view parts of the process that we can't see with the naked eye.
From YouTube:
"A fiber laser can carve super intricate designs into any metal in just 10 seconds. The laser is getting so hot the metal is vaporizing away, yet it does nothing to our skin. As we play the video back and watch these lasers in slow motion, Alexander Sellite of "Laser Everything" breaks down everything we need to know about fiber lasers and how they function."