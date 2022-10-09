These salt flats look like a landscape from another planet. They are part of The Salar De Uyuni, which is the world's largest salt flats, and can be seen from the moon. Watching a car drive across them is pretty mind-bending, as it looks like watching a car drive across a giant lake. This is one of the most phenomenal places in the world that I've seen footage of. The video includes an interview with a salt miner, who uses an ax to cut the salt into blocks so that they can be sold.
These salt flats look like a landscape from another planet
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Nature
- Science
The Rainbow Eucalyptus is the world's most colorful tree
The Rainbow Eucalyptus is the world's most colorful tree. It grows mostly in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Papua New Guinea. It would be easy to mistake this tree for having bark that's been painted with vibrant, rainbow brush strokes. This incredible tree becomes colorful when it begins to shed. Underneath its outer layer is a… READ THE REST
Stamp licking machine powered by tears produced from cutting an onion
This stamp licking machine is powered by tears produced from cutting an onion. Joseph, the mastermind behind this creation, chops an onion and cries into a funnel. His tears are then transferred to three stamps, and then to an envelope. He even built a component to the machine that moves the envelope along the table… READ THE REST
An up-close look at how laser beams engrave things
Have you ever wondered how laser beams engrave things? Learn all about the ins and outs of fiber lasers from Alexander Sellite of "Laser Everything". This video shows us a slow-motion view of a fiber laser engraving designs into metal. The slow-mo allows us to view parts of the process that we can't see with… READ THE REST
You won't find this jaw-dropping cloud storage service subscription deal on Amazon
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You no longer need just an extra closet or room in your home for all your extra belongings — these days, you need a space to store all your digital goods,… READ THE REST
Can't wait for Prime Day? Check out this scanning app that's deeply discounted
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. WFH has been a blessing to everyone and their mother because it's so damn easy. There's nothing quite like earning an income for taking a nap at 1:45 in the afternoon. While it's… READ THE REST
This 8-in-1 flashlight is on sale for a Prime Day price
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. No matter where you live or what kinds of problems happen in your area, it never hurts to be prepared. It also makes it easier to sleep at night when you… READ THE REST