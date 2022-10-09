These salt flats look like a landscape from another planet. They are part of The Salar De Uyuni, which is the world's largest salt flats, and can be seen from the moon. Watching a car drive across them is pretty mind-bending, as it looks like watching a car drive across a giant lake. This is one of the most phenomenal places in the world that I've seen footage of. The video includes an interview with a salt miner, who uses an ax to cut the salt into blocks so that they can be sold.