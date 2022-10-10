Video: Coast Guard rescues missing boaters who were fending off sharks with their hands

Yesterday, the US Coast Guard rescued three men from a sinking boat in the Gulf of Mexico, 25 miles off the coast of Louisiana. When the emergency team arrived, the men were fending off sharks with their hands. From Yahoo! News:

All three men were plucked alive from the water and rushed to a hospital, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Two of the three suffered shark bites to their hands, with one showing signs of hypothermia, officials said[…]

A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the men Sunday, and a rescue boat "arrived on scene and witnessed two of the boaters fending off sharks, along with injuries to both boater's hands."

"The two boaters were pulled from the water by the boat crew before additional injuries could occur," officials said.

The third boater was "hoisted" from the water by helicopter, officials said.