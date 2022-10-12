Google Doodle celebrates mambo legend Tito Puente in animation

For Hispanic Heritage Month, the late great Latin music legend, Tito Puente, is being honored as the subject of a festive and joyful Google Doodle animated video.

Google Doodle blog:

Today's animated video Doodle is illustrated by New York-based Puerto Rican artist, Carlos Aponte. A multi-talented artist of Puerto Rican descent, Puente was a percussionist, composer, songwriter, recording artist, and bandleader. With a career spanning five decades, he is often referred to as "El Rey de los Timbales" and "The King of Latin music." On this day in 2021, the Tito Puente Monument was unveiled in East Harlem, New York City.

Behind the Doodle: Celebrate Tito Puente talks with his son, Tito Puente, Jr., about his dad's remarkable life:

