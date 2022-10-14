Mattel Creations—Mattel's brand for adult doll collectors—announces their latest celebrity doll: Tina Turner in her 80's look, with trademark hair, heels and short skirt. No pull string, tho, so she doesn't sing "What's Love Got To Do With It."
1980s Tina Turner Barbie doll
