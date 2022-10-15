This bartending robot can make your favorite drink and crack jokes with you. It's programmed to take in information about the faces and speech patterns of its customers. Using this information, it tries to determine your mood so that it knows how to interact with you. It wears a little vest and a bowtie to look more like a human, but its light-up plastic face was a bit of a give-away for me, personally.

"BRILLO is a bartending robot developed by scientists in the PRISCA Labs at the University of Naples Federico II. Using machine learning algorithms, BRILLO studies the faces and speech patterns of its customers to detect what kind of mood they're in and then begins an interaction based on its findings. BRILLO can remember your favorite drinks, have a small chat with you, or even crack a joke if the mood is right (from youtube)."